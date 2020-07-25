Jacqueline Betty Baker



Born: March 12, 1944



Died: July 19, 2020



Jacqueline Betty Baker, 76, of Chandler, AZ died on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Parkland Memory Care, while holding the hands of husband Tom and daughter Laurie.



Jacqueline was born to John and Betty Sakol on March 12, 1944 at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Il. The name "Jacqueline" soon became "Jackie" to most of the world except for her father, John, who continued to call her by her formal name for his entire life.



Jackie grew up on Kasson Ave. in Chicago, attending St. Edwards Catholic School. It was there that she was introduced to the Girl Scouts of America organization which she thoroughly enjoyed being a part of for 30 years. Occasionally she bragged that she always sold the most G.S. cookies of anyone in her troop, but that cannot be confirmed or denied.



At St. Edwards, Jackie participated in many school musicals and discovered a love (and a talent) for singing which remained a passion throughout her life.



In 1966, she married Thomas Baker in Chicago while Tom was finishing law school. In 1968, she moved with Tom and newborn son Michael to the small country town of Woodstock, IL. where she spent the next 35 years of her life. She loved Woodstock and served the community in many different ways including volunteer work as well as working professionally at Carefree Village, Amcore Bank, and finally, American Community Bank where she flourished as part of the inaugural team responsible for the bank's opening.



She was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church where she participated in various roles including her favorite role as a member of the Guitar Choir.



In 2004, Tom and Jackie retired to Chandler, AZ where they spent many wonderful years with their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed extensive traveling, cheering on the Chicago Cubs (World Series!), and of course, the daily fix of ice cream.



She is survived by beloved husband of 54 years Thomas F. Baker of Chandler, AZ; children Michael (Gisa Vatcky) Baker of Los Angeles, CA; John (Christel) Baker of Scottsdale, AZ; Laurie (Evan) Roach of Chandler, AZ; and Thomas (Laura) Baker of Los Angeles, CA; her sister Joyce Brin of Lexington, KY; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Megan, Hannah, Jack, Katie, Zach, Max, Tommy; two great grandchildren, Kayden, Keith; nine nieces and nephews; and a numerous friends that she considered family especially lifelong friends Ann Cole, Kathleen Pawlowski, Judy Kieca, and Judy Cicero.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother in law Herb Brin, and her dear grandson Michael Roach.



On behalf of our entire family, we would like to express our profound gratitude to the management and staff of Parkland Memory Care, as well as the selfless people at Hospice of the Valley, and Visiting Angels, for the love and support they provided. During these confusing and dangerous days of Covid-19, they put themselves and those they love, at risk in order to lovingly care for those who cannot care for themselves. No words can truly express our appreciation for their dedication.



Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Jackie's favorite charities St. Jude's Children Hospital and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store