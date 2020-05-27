Jason Edward Miller



Born: September 11, 1978



Died: May 18, 2020



Jason Edward Miller, age 41, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly, the result of an automobile accident, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Jason was born on September 11, 1978, the son of Bruce and Kathleen (Groenland) Miller. On November 15, 2014, he married Jaime Marie Polito at Randall Oaks Country Club in Dundee.



Jason proudly served our country in the United States Marines Corp, being honorably discharged in December 1999. He later worked in the carpentry field, a job he enjoyed so much. Jason was an avid sports enthusiast, supporting the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. He would light up any room with his infectious smile, sports cap on backwards, t-shirt and sunglasses on. Jason was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, and having a good cold Coors Light. Jason was a loving husband, father and son, and will always be remembered as a great family man, who always had a quirky saying.



Jason is survived by his loving wife, Jaime; children: Emilia Ann, Ellie Marie, and Shane Michael Miller; mother, Kathleen (Richard) Lees; brothers: Brian and Steven Miller, and Eric (Sabrina Lutz) Cooley. He is further survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Daniel and Emily Polito; brother-in-law: Adam Polito; sister-in-law: Melissa (Rick) Braun; 7 nieces and nephews and many many loving relatives and friends. Jason was preceded in death by his step-father: Perry Cooley; and grandparents: Roger and Shirley Groenland.



A Celebration of Jason's Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Miller Educational Fund being established for Jason's children at Chase Bank, 4302 W. Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Any questions, please call 815-344-1900.





