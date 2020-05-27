Jason Edward Miller
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Edward Miller

Born: September 11, 1978

Died: May 18, 2020

Jason Edward Miller, age 41, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly, the result of an automobile accident, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Jason was born on September 11, 1978, the son of Bruce and Kathleen (Groenland) Miller. On November 15, 2014, he married Jaime Marie Polito at Randall Oaks Country Club in Dundee.

Jason proudly served our country in the United States Marines Corp, being honorably discharged in December 1999. He later worked in the carpentry field, a job he enjoyed so much. Jason was an avid sports enthusiast, supporting the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. He would light up any room with his infectious smile, sports cap on backwards, t-shirt and sunglasses on. Jason was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, and having a good cold Coors Light. Jason was a loving husband, father and son, and will always be remembered as a great family man, who always had a quirky saying.

Jason is survived by his loving wife, Jaime; children: Emilia Ann, Ellie Marie, and Shane Michael Miller; mother, Kathleen (Richard) Lees; brothers: Brian and Steven Miller, and Eric (Sabrina Lutz) Cooley. He is further survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Daniel and Emily Polito; brother-in-law: Adam Polito; sister-in-law: Melissa (Rick) Braun; 7 nieces and nephews and many many loving relatives and friends. Jason was preceded in death by his step-father: Perry Cooley; and grandparents: Roger and Shirley Groenland.

A Celebration of Jason's Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Miller Educational Fund being established for Jason's children at Chase Bank, 4302 W. Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Any questions, please call 815-344-1900.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 23, 2020
R.i.p. thanks for the fun times!
John Drinkwater
Friend
May 23, 2020
We pray for strenght and peace.
Mike and Morena Cooley
Family
May 23, 2020
So sorry
George Miller
Family
May 22, 2020
Jamie, Charlotte and I are so sorry for your loss. May his memory be for a blessing .

Terry and Charlotte Michels
Terry Michels
Coworker
May 22, 2020
When Jason set his mind to something, watchout! His energy was, is, and will remain infectious to anyone who witnessed it. Jason- you are the standard for what a good man should be. Please get things straightened out up there in heaven. We will all carry on with you in our hearts for the rest of our lives. You are loved by many.
Eric Nelson
Friend
May 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your lose. This was differently a tragedy. This wonderful man was lost at a such a young afe. He will truly be missed. The world was made better because he was here
Joanne Lees
Friend
May 22, 2020
Jaime, we were so saddened to hear of the loss of your husband, Jason. You and your family are in our prayers. God bless you and your family.
Ben Mule'
Family
May 21, 2020
RIP Miller you'll be missed!
Mary Moy
Friend
May 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss I will be praying for your family.
Katie Sanders( Petters)
Classmate
May 21, 2020
Jason was an amazing and kind hearted member of our family and will be greatly missed. He was outstanding in the dad department and we could have not asked for a better husband for our sweet niece Jaime. He was all in as a family man and we enjoyed witnessing Jaime and Jason's beautiful love story. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched. Our sincere condolences to Jason's family.
Maria Rolph
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved