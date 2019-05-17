|
|
Jason F. Kivett
Born: June 11, 1968; Downey, CA
Died: April 17, 2019; in Austin, TX
Jason Francis Kivett, age 50, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, TX. Jason was born on June 11, 1968 the son of Jack and Valeria (Cierocke) Kivett at Rio Hondo Memorial Hospital in Downey, CA.
Jason lived a life of passion. He loved riding his Harley, singing karaoke, fishing, and hockey. Jason grew up skating and was a fierce goalie with a bittersweet love for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Jason is survived by his father, Jack Kivett; his sister, Deborah Kivett; his son, Cameron Kivett; and countless friends and family members who will miss him.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Val Kivett, on May 26, 2015.
A Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at one of Jason and Val's favorite spots: Just For Fun Roller Rink located at 914 N. Front St. (Rt. 31) McHenry, IL 60050.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 17, 2019