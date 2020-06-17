JAY B. JOHAGAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay B. Jonagan

Born: May 15, 1943

Died: June 14, 2020

Jay B. Jonagan, 77 of Huntley died peacefully, June 14, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

The family will have a private family service. There will be an open house to celebrate Jay's life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the family home from 3:00 to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Indian School-1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325.

Jay was born May 15, 1943 the son of Robert and Margarite Jonagan. He proudly served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corp. On June 19, 1971 he married Sheryl Torkelson. Jay served as a Chicago Policeman for over 26 years until his retirement. He had a passion for antique cars including his 1954 Mercury, 1934 Ford and hot red SSR. He was a loving husband, dad, pa, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, his daughters, Kari (Mitchell) Sandy, and Kelli (Joseph) Reeves, by his three precious grandsons, Ryan, Ethan, and Dylan Yamamura, his sister, Dale Woods and his mother in-law Marie Torkelson. He was preceded in death by his parents and father in-law Clarion Torkelson.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or you are encouraged to leave a condolence or share a memory about Jay at www.defiorefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved