Jay B. Jonagan
Born: May 15, 1943
Died: June 14, 2020
Jay B. Jonagan, 77 of Huntley died peacefully, June 14, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
The family will have a private family service. There will be an open house to celebrate Jay's life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the family home from 3:00 to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Indian School-1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Jay was born May 15, 1943 the son of Robert and Margarite Jonagan. He proudly served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corp. On June 19, 1971 he married Sheryl Torkelson. Jay served as a Chicago Policeman for over 26 years until his retirement. He had a passion for antique cars including his 1954 Mercury, 1934 Ford and hot red SSR. He was a loving husband, dad, pa, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, his daughters, Kari (Mitchell) Sandy, and Kelli (Joseph) Reeves, by his three precious grandsons, Ryan, Ethan, and Dylan Yamamura, his sister, Dale Woods and his mother in-law Marie Torkelson. He was preceded in death by his parents and father in-law Clarion Torkelson.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or you are encouraged to leave a condolence or share a memory about Jay at www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.