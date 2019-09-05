|
Jay Howard Shirman
Born: November 6th, 1947
Died: August 29th, 2019
Jay Howard Shirman, age 71, of Cary, died peacefully with his family by his side on August 29th, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.
Jay lived a good life, born in Champaign, IL to Roberta Shirman and the late Oscar Shirman. He grew up in Skokie and went to college at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Some of his fondest memories were with his fraternity, Chi Phi, and going to Badgers football games. He was a diehard fan until his death.
He worked for United Airlines for 39 years, starting as a programmer in the 70s and finishing as a Senior Systems Analyst. He helped build their tech infrastructure across the world, from Mongolia to Frankfurt.
Jay married the love of his life, Joyce nee Carey, on April 25th, 1982. Together they traveled the world, always had a family dog, and raised two children, Andrew Shirman and Sara Preston, whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his wife and children, his mother Roberta Shirman, his son-in-law Kenny Preston, his sister Debra Shirman, and by his loved brothers-in-laws Barry (Donna) Carey, Robert Carey, Glenn (Linda} Carey, and Kevin (Jackie) Carey.
Memorial service will be held at Windridge Memorial Park 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road Cary Ill on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m..
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 5, 2019