Jean A. Roth



Born: June 15, 1935; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 23, 2019; in Johnsburg, IL



Jean A. Roth, age 102, of Johnsburg, passed away on May 23, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born to Frank and Apolonia (Chmiel) Samborski in Chicago on March 3, 1917. Jean married the love of her life, Jack Roth, on June 15, 1935, in Chicago.



A gifted dancer who took many classes in her younger years, Jean was offered a job dancing in Europe. However, her true passion was taking care of her home, family, friends, and those in need. Jean and her family owned a tavern and she cooked soup to feed the homeless along the railroad. She was also a talented cook in her own home, always making enough food for an army - and an army always showed up! Those who came to Jean's home immediately felt welcome and loved due to Jean's altruistic and caring heart.



She had a flair for crafts and making beaded ornaments was her specialty. Over the years, Jean made and gave away hundreds of beaded ornaments in all colors and styles. Her daughter will be reminded of Jean for each upcoming Christmas, as her tree is decorated with over 450 beaded ornaments, all made with Jean's love.



Jean's secret for living until 102? Old Style Beer and chocolates.



Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter, Juanita Roth; her grandson, Mark (Melissa) Roth; and her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Nolan, and Lane Roth.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jack.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes the following morning at Joyful Harvest Church, 5050 N Johnsburg Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051, from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service in the church.



Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Joyful Harvest Church at 5050 N Johnsburg Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051.



For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Jean's Tribute Wall. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019