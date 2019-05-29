Jean Adele Neumann



Born: July 16, 1936; in Elgin



Died: May 24, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Jean Adele Neumann, age 82, of McHenry, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at JourneyCare in Woodstock.



She was born July 16, 1936 in Elgin to Carl and Dorothy (Knox) Weber. A resident of McHenry for her lifetime, Jean's first job was at the Just For Fun roller rink in McHenry. Later, she worked at the McHenry County Courthouse before she married the love of her life, William Neumann, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in McHenry on April 12, 1958. For 20 years, Jean was employed as Administrative Assistant with Johnsburg School District 12.



A woman of deep faith, Jean was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church in McHenry. She followed in her mother's footsteps by serving for many years as the church organist.



Jean enjoyed music and was a longtime member of the McHenry Choral Club. She was an avid sewer, enjoyed playing piano, and loved to do puzzles with family and friends. She was known for her sweet tooth, especially ice cream and chocolate. For several years, she wintered with her husband in Green Valley, Arizona. While in Arizona, Jean was a faithful member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Tubac, AZ, where she also served as organist.



For over 27 years, Jean was a survivor of Parkinson's Disease.



Survivors include three children, Sue (Marty) Palmer of Johnsburg, William (Peggy) Neumann of Lake Geneva, WI, and Sandy Bliesener of Kalamazoo, MI; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Carly) Palmer, Michelle (Brent) Lile, Nicholas Neumann, Danielle (Marcus Simon) Neumann, Sara (Jake) Gray, and Amy (Noah Burtis) Bliesener; four great-grandchildren, Shane, Addeleigh, Jerica, and Hunter; a twin sister, Joan (Thomas) Murphy of Covington, WA, and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Weber of McHenry. The family also is thankful for the excellent care provided to Jean by her caregiver, Laima and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill" Neumann, on October 17, 2013; and her brother, Carl "Bill" Weber, and her sister-in-law, Hildegarde (Neumann) Silge.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington Street, McHenry until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.



Inurnment will be private at St. Patrick's Columbarium in McHenry.



Her family suggests memorials to JourneyCare Foundation (for care of patients in financial need) or to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share a memory or leave a condolence message for Jean's family. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019