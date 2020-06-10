Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Ann Meis



Born: February 27, 1940; in East Millinocket, ME



Died: August 21, 2019; in Elk Grove Village, IL



Jean Ann Meis, 79 of McHenry, passed away on August 21, 2019.



A Nurse is now with the Angles.



Graveside service will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11am St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery in McHenry.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store