Jean Ann Meis
1940 - 2020
Jean Ann Meis

Born: February 27, 1940; in East Millinocket, ME

Died: August 21, 2019; in Elk Grove Village, IL

Jean Ann Meis, 79 of McHenry, passed away on August 21, 2019.

A Nurse is now with the Angles.

Graveside service will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11am St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery in McHenry.


Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
