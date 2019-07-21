Jean Ann Naretto



Born: March 9, 1934; in Mazon, IL



Died: July 18, 2019; in Morris, IL



Jean Ann Naretto (nee Trotter) age 85, of Braceville, IL, passed away, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. Born March 9, 1934 in Mazon, IL to the late Robert W. and Anna Marie (nee Baudino) Trotter. Member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, IL. Jean graduated from Illinois State University and Olivet Nazarene University with a master's degree in teaching. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She taught in Dwight, Goodfarm and primarily in South Wilmington. Jean led local 4-H girls for many years. She was a very active member of the CCW, the quilting group and volunteered at Morris Hospital Gift Shop. Jean loved baking and distributing her baked goods.



Surviving are her husband, Louis Michael Naretto, whom she married February 19, 1955 in Coal City, IL; one son, Mark (Debbie) Naretto of Lena, IL; three daughters, Rebecca (Jack) Jones of Verona, IL, Betsy (Kurt) Lutz of Gardner, IL, and Bobbi (Robert) Petrungaro of New Lenox, IL; nine grandchildren, Roger (Michelle) Reed, Theresa (Rob) Rhea, Beth (Jay) Spitzer, Michael Lutz, Dan Lutz, Kelsey Lutz, Max Petrungaro, Lou Petrungaro, and Gus Petrungaro; five great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Elizabeth) Trotter of Morris, IL and Bruce (Dede) Trotter of Mazon, IL..



Preceding her in death were one brother, Robert, in infancy; and one sister, Terry, in infancy.



Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Stanley Drewniak will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood, IL. The visitation will be Sunday, July 21, from 2-5 p.m.



Memorials in her name may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or to the family to be distributed to local fire departments.



For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 21, 2019