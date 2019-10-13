|
|
Jean C. Witt
Born: May 17, 1929; in Harvard, IL
Died: October 6, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Jean C. Witt, 90, of Harvard, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Valley Hi Nursing Home, Woodstock, IL.
Jean was born on May 17, 1929, in Harvard, IL to Ralph and Anna (Orr) Thompson. She worked at the Chamber of Commerce and Oak Industries in Crystal Lake for many years. Jean was a member of Lord and Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake. She enjoyed needle point, crocheting, and animals.
Jean married Joseph Hagen on October 11, 1952, in Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on October 28, 1992. She later married Arnold "Bud" Witt on June 13, 1998, in Crystal Lake; he preceded her in death on February 22, 2010.
Survivors include her son-in-law Walter "Bob" Swigart; step-children John (Carol) Long, Donald Witt, and Fred (Karen) Witt; nephew Steven Fisher; step-grandchildren Steven, Michael, and Mary Long, Penny, Ronald, Bryan, Renee, and Kristie Witt, and cousin Thomas Orr.
She was preceded in death by parents; spouses; daughter Karen Swigart; and her twin sister Jeanette.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Carlovsky officiating. Inurnment will be in Hale Cemetery, Osseo, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Lord and Savior Lutheran Church, 9300 Ridgefield Rd, Crystal Lake, IL 60012; or .
