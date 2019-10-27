|
Jean Carroll Altenburg
Born: February 21, 1943
Died: October 23, 2019
Jean Carroll Altenburg, 76, of Rockford, formerly of Harvard, died Wed., October 23 at Alden Debes Health Care Center.
Jean was born Feb. 21, 1943 to Robert Menzies and Beatrice Elizabeth (Lush) Jones in Harvard, IL. She married Theodore Arnold Altenburg on Sept. 4, 1965 at the Presbyterian Church in Harvard. Theodore died on July 24, 1986. She was a member of the Jaycettes, the Alter Guild, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard.
Survivors include her children Carroll (David) Curtis of Milton, WI, Theodore Altenburg of Rockford, IL, and Carmen Brich of Oak Creek, WI, grandchildren Anastacia (Carl) O?Claire, Sebastian and Vincent Brich, and Jason and Jordan Curtis, one great-grandchild, three siblings Robert (Darlene) Jones, Joan (Robert) Bowdish, and Ray (Pat) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Jay Jones.
The visitation will be from 11 AM until the 1 PM funeral service Wed., Oct.30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 504 E. Diggins St., Harvard, IL. Rev. Elizabeth Martin will be officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2019