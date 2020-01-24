|
Jean Foster
Born: April 8, 1937; in Estelline, SD
Died: January 22, 2020; in Cary IL
Jean Foster (Timmer), 82, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away on January 22, 2020, peacefully in Cary, Illinois, surrounded by her family.
Born on April 8, 1937, in Estelline, South Dakota, Jean was born to Lilly and Peter Timmer. She married Stanley Foster on November 10, 1954, in South Dakota. Stanley preceded her in death on June 8, 2008, after 54 years of marriage. Jean and Stanley moved to Illinois where they raised their children. She worked at Precision Twist and Drill for over 30 years. One could find Jean soaking up the warm Floridian weather during her retirement in the winter with her loving husband and spending time with family back in Illinois during the summer months. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, crafting, and watching the Hallmark channel. Jean was always there whenever someone may have needed her. She was a joyous soul who could bring happiness with her mere presence. She will be remembered for her humor and ability to light up any room with her smile. Jean was loved by many and will be missed everyday.
Jean is survived by her sister Janet Schneiderman; her brother Jim Timmer; her children: Richard (Cynthia) Foster, Gary Foster (Nancy Zadworny), Susan (Alex) Sklar, and Lisa (Adam) Smith; her eleven grandchildren: Kristina (Jon) Pfeiler, Russ Starks, Joshua (Jenny) Foster, Ryan Foster, Christopher (Robin) Foster, Thomas (Melissa) Foster, Colleen Sklar, Lauren (Jacob) Ginglen, Kevin Sklar, Madison Smith, and Kennedy Smith; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a visitation for Jean on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service Monday January 27th, 10:30 AM at the funeral home and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Cary-Grove AmVets Post #245 or JourneyCare Hospice of Barrington.
For Info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 24, 2020