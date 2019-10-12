Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Huff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Huff Obituary
Jean Huff

Jean Huff, 92, of Woodstock, has gone to join her loved ones Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Jean joins her husband, Earl; sons, Roger, David; son-in-law, John Schiller; grandson, Richard Schiller; brother, Harold (Irma); and companion, Al Rhino.

Survivors include, daughters, Cathy Schiller; MaryKay (Steve) VanAcker; Donna (Scot) Limbaugh; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sister, Gail (Rob) Wickersham.

Private services are to be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now