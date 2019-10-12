|
Jean Huff
Jean Huff, 92, of Woodstock, has gone to join her loved ones Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Jean joins her husband, Earl; sons, Roger, David; son-in-law, John Schiller; grandson, Richard Schiller; brother, Harold (Irma); and companion, Al Rhino.
Survivors include, daughters, Cathy Schiller; MaryKay (Steve) VanAcker; Donna (Scot) Limbaugh; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sister, Gail (Rob) Wickersham.
Private services are to be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 12, 2019