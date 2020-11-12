Jean M. Botts
Born: August 8, 1942; in Evanston, IL
Died: November 9, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Jean M. Botts (Wolfgram) age 78, currently of Harvard, Illinois and formerly a long time resident and staple of Algonquin, IL since 1968, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin after a 3-week battle with Covid 19.
She was born in Evanston, IL on August 8, 1942 before her identical twin sister Joan (Wolfgram) Hudson. The loving daughter of Arthur and Betty (Haedike) Wolfgram and the oldest of 5 children. Sister Judy Wolfgram of Algonquin, IL and Brothers Jim Wolfgram (deceased) and Jody Wolfgram of Muscoda, WI.
Jean was a pillar of her community in business and the social world. She got her Real Estate license in 1976 working for Century 21 Algonquin Realty and continued her career to partnering with Diane Koeshall and owning Century 21 Homestead Realtors and spending the better part of her life in that role. Still selling from her hospital bed just two weeks ago working for Century 21 Roberts and Andrews; she loved this business. Jean was President of the Board of Realtors and on the task force for creating the MLSNI. She was Realtor of the Year in 1987, and served on many committees such as: Ethics, Professional Standards, Contracts and Forms and spent 2 years as the Director of the Board. In 2019 she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in McHenry County. Just to mention a few of the many roles she took on.
In the social world she was very involved. She was responsible, with two other parents, for organizing the Algonquin Area Youth Organization (AAYO) Girls Softball Program, she, alongside Jenny (Suwanski) Mueller, started The Miss Algonquin Pageant and co-founded the Jacobs High School Booster Club. Jean was also a Jaycee and recognized as Algonquinite of the Year in 1976. There is so much more to list that there just isn't room for.
Jean is survived by her loving children Tami (Wirt) Rodgers, Patti Botts, and Kelly Bruski. Also, by her loving stepson Mike (Elizabeth) Gospodarek. Her so very cherished grandchildren, Mark Rodgers, Kent (Sara) Rodgers, Kelsie Botts, Molly Botts, Robbie Botts, Jake Botts, Brandon Bruski, Patrick Bruski, Michael Gospodarek, Melissa (Eric) Klar and her 4 Great Grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert "Bob" Botts- September 2019, Her son Robert "Robbie" Botts Jr. Her dear twin sister Joan (Wolfgram) Hudson, brother Jim Wolfgram and niece Molly Hudson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Road, (one mile East of Randall Road) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
Visitation will continue November 14, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Prayers to begin at 9:00AM from the Chapel and proceed to St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00AM.
Interment will follow at Algonquin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to your choice of Front-Line workers however you see fit or Easter Seals, as it was a cause Jean supported for years.
The family wishes everyone to be safe in this time of Coronavirus and understands that some maybe unable to attend for health concerns. Their hearts are broken that they won't be able to visit long with family and friends of Jean's. If you can attend the visitation, please follow the Director's guidance:
In keeping with compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size, please be aware that only 50 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. All visitors must keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet, and refrain from hugging or consoling the mourners. Upon entering the building all attendees must always wear a face covering and limit time within the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.willowfh.com