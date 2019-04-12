Jean Stueben



Jean Stueben (Anthony), 81, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her daughters, Karla (Tom) LeBiedz of Grayslake, Marilyn (Thom) Brasuell of Grayslake, and Jennifer (Tom) Tews of McHenry; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Olivia, Aidan and Sophie; her brother, Richard Anthony of Scottsdale, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Stueben; twin sister, Joan; her remaining siblings and her parents.



An NIU graduate, Mrs. Stueben taught elementary school music at Edgebrook School in McHenry where she met her future husband, Karl. During her storied tenure on earth, she was an accomplished musician whose main instrument was trumpet. Dogs were also a passion and she taught training classes for over 20 years, along with showing her own dogs and winning often. In addition to dogs, horses were another interest and she became quite the equestrian in her 40's. Jean was also known for her sarcastic, dry wit and had a joke for every occasion. One of her favorite quips when asked how she was: "I was better, then I got over it." She was a formidable presence to those who knew her.



Services will be private and a celebration of life memorial will be planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Boxer Rebound in Ringwood, IL. See link below: www.boxerrebound.com/how-can-you-help/