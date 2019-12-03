Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3500 W. Washington
McHenry, IL
View Map
Jean T. Hahndorf


1922 - 2019
Jean T. Hahndorf Obituary
Jean T. Hahndorf

Born: May 6, 1922; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 30, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Jean T. Hahndorf, age 97, of McHenry passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 6, 1922 in Chicago, the daughter of Andrew and Helen Laciak. She married her late husband Richard L. Hahndorf on April 13, 1947 and they spent 54 wonderful years together.

Jean was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in McHenry.

She is survived by her children Richard D. (Diane) Hahndorf, Nancy (Terry) Countryman and Kevin Hahndorf; her grandchildren; Richard Jr., Michael (Sherri), and Jason Hahndorf, her great-grandchildren Michael, Melanie and Madison Hahndorf; sister Vi Brautigan as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard L. Hahndorf, brothers; Chester and Clarence Lasiak as well as sister Florence Nalaski.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9 am to 10am, followed by 10:30am Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church 3500 W. Washington, McHenry IL. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.

For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
