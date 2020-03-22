|
|
Jean Wesolek
Jean Wesolek nee Earnest 73, of McHenry, Il passed away at her home February 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jean was small in stature but large in life, she loved her family and friends with all that she was. Jean had a fighting spirit and would always have your back, but also tell you when you were wrong (the sign of a true friend). Jean had a passion for gardening vegetables but also flowers, cooking (if you ever ate one of her meals you would understand why) she also loved animals, especially rescue dogs. Jean also loved to go on vacations and outings (go Blackhawks) with Wendy and Justin.
Jean is survived by her beloved husband Daniel Wesolek, her children; Frank (Darlene) and Gina Mannella and her shared children; Daniel (Tammy) James and Dawn Wesolek and her adored grandchildren and all her friends who were like family to her.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to ASPCA www.aspca.org/ways-to-give
A Celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2020