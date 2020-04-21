Jeanette Fay Neumaier Born: December 2, 1923; in Prairie du Sac, WI Died: April 16, 2020; in Woodstock, IL Jeanette Fay Neumaier, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 16th 2020 in her home in Woodstock, IL, holding hands with daughter, Lynn and niece, Laurie. Jeanette is survived by her 4 children Jim Neumaier (Kate), Elizabeth CO, Lynn Kuranz-Neumaier, Wonder Lake, Tom Neumaier (Debbie), Greeley, CO, and Tim Neumaier (Kathy), Tucson, AZ. She was a doting grandmother to Sonya, Elizabeth, Mary, Carolyn, Nicole, Daniel, Alison, Dana, and Kaitlin and great-grandmother to Ruby, Ava, Ania, Alena, Lyndsey, Lily, Nina, Elliot, Alex, Skylar, Hunter, Conner, and Tucker. She was a loving aunt to the Frame Girls - Kathy Schack, Janet Drury, Connie Werth, Peggy Hanson, Laurie Freidel and Mary Fredricksen. She also was a fond friend to many, especially Linda Ciurylo, Teddi Nemmers, AnneMarie Hellyer, Betty Crawford, and Delores Loomis. She has many beloved nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Florida, New York, Mississippi and Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her dearly loved husband, Roland Neumaier, also of Woodstock, IL. Jeanette was born on December 2nd, 1923 in Prairie du Sac, WI to parents Albert and Louise Reible. She had a great many hobbies and talents including oil painting, playing the organ, quilting, crocheting, cards, and belonged to Pioneers' Club, a card club and two Senior Clubs. While her husband was living, they spent half of the year RV-ing, visiting sons in Colorado and Arizona and places around the country. Due to the Covid -19 virus, there will be no service at this time. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jeanette's life will held in the near future. Further information will be announced in the Northwest Herald's obituary column. For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.