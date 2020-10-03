Jeanette Inez LeFevre



Born: August 24, 1933



Died: August 3, 2020



Jeanette I. LeFevre of Woodstock IL was Promoted to Glory on August 3rd, 2020. She was born on August 24th, 1933, in Portsmouth, VA, to Herbert Clyde Willis and Thelma Verna (Norman)Willis.



Jeanette received Christ at an early age when she attended The Moody Bible Institute. She Graduated Jones Commercial High School on June 22nd, 1951 and on March 29th, 1952 she married the love of her life Kenneth B. LeFevre. They had a long and loving marriage and during that time they were Blessed with 5 Children, 6 Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren.



In her later years she became an active member of The Salvation Army Church's Woman's Ministries. She also helped in the kitchen for the Youth Programs, Movie Nights, Character Building & Super Club, She Volunteered for Bell Ringing, Sorting and Counting Red Kettles. She also helped Clients with the Backpack & Christmas applications, Sorting Donated items, school supplies, toys, new hats & gloves. She worked on Angel Tree tags and helped out where ever she was needed and able.



Jeanette attend Church at The Salvation Army and loved to Praise and Worship our Lord. She enjoyed reading, her Bible and Christian love stories. She also enjoyed bird watching, gardening, veggies & flowers, canning salsa, making puzzles and playing cards. But, most of all she loved to craft. She worked on latch hook rugs & pillow covers, embroidery and plastic canvas, she made trinket baskets and boxes, coasters, refrigerator magnets, Angels, poinsettias, Easter Bunnies, Easter Eggs, and Scripture Verses. She made Kleenex box and toilet paper roll covers. Wedding Card Boxes and even carrying bags. She made anything and everything. Jeanette had an Amazing Life surround by Children and People who loved her very much. She was a Blessing to all who knew her.



Proceeded her in death, her Parents, Hebert & Thelma, Brothers, Francis & Harold, Sister, Annette, Spouse, Kenneth and Son, Michael.



She was survived by her Brother Donald (Mary) Willis. Children, David (Chris) LeFevre, Carol (Bob) Becker, Samuel (Mary) LeFevre, Audrey (Paul) Rooney. Grandchildren, Jennifer, Crystal, Bryan, Erich, William and Wyatt.Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.



Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at The Salvation Army, 290 Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake IL 60014 with Lunch and Visitation with the Family to follow.





