Jeanie M. Sandore
Born: January 12, 1952
Died: October 13, 2020
CRYSTAL LAKE – Jeanie M. Sandore, 68, of Crystal Lake passed away October 13, 2020.
She was born January 12, 1952 in Chicago to Frank and Frances (Sandel) Sandore. On August 7, 1994 she married Ronald Slaughter, he preceded her in death in 2009.
Jeanie enjoyed the beach and going on cruises with family. She also loved sewing pillows. Her family was very important to her, especially her niece and Goddaughter, Heather.
Jeanie is survived by her sister, Lori (Jack) Morvay; her niece, Heather Morvay; her aunt, Norrita (Joe) Hammond; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Michael Sandore.
There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, October 19 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at noon. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the FISH Food Pantry, P.O. Box 102, Carpentersville, IL 60110.
Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com
