Jeanine Ardith Richardson
Born: April 03, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 12, 2020; in Buffalo Grove, IL
Jeanine A. Richardson (nee Klengel) of McHenry Illinois, passed away quietly at the age of 88, in Buffalo Grove Illinois.
Born to Alfred Oscar Klengel and Muriel Klengel (nee McKloska), Jeanine grew up in the northwest side of Chicago, with her sister Charlene. She grew up to be a shy unassuming well versed young woman. Then, one spring day, in 1948, she met the love of her life, Gerald Richardson. They were instantly attracted and immediately knew that they had found each other's soul mate. They married in June of 1950 and were together almost every day of their married lives, until Gerald's passing in 2016. During their 66 years of marriage they raised three children, Jay C. Richardson of South Elgin, IL, Jeffrey A. Richardson of Bull Valley, IL, and Jeralyn L. Koesser, (nee Richardson) of Lindenhurst.
Jeanine was a long term employee of Sun Electric Corporation (now Snap-on Tools) in Crystal Lake, IL. Jeanine and Gerald (Jerry) were the owners of G.E.R's Poodles in McHenry Illinois for 40+ years, breeding purebred Toy, Miniature, and Standard Poodles, Italian Greyhounds, Pomeranians, and Dachshunds. They traveled the country exhibiting dogs in almost every state in the United States. Their efforts produced several AKC Champion dogs, and they were recognized, as a premier breeder of poodles, by their peers.
In later years Jeanine became a consummate collector of antique dolls. It became her passion in later life.
Jeanine is preceded in death by her father Alfred, her mother Muriel, her sister Charlene Zegadlo (nee Klengel), and her loving husband Gerald Richardson.
She is survived by her children Jay C. (Jennifer) Richardson, Jeffrey A. (Tania) Richardson, and Jeralyn (Alan) Koesser; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jacob) Cundiff, Stacey (Kevin) Olson, Jaclyn (Brandon) Hill, Amanda (Justin) Willis, Abigail Richardson, Christopher Richardson, and Nicholas Richardson; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Olson, Brynn Cundiff, and Caleb Olson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
For those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the -
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00 pm CST at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2020