Jeanne Ellen MitchellBorn: December 31, 1928Died: September 19, 2020Jeanne Ellen (Zoia) Mitchell, 91, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.She was born December 31, 1928 in Woodstock, IL to Eugene and Marie (Callahan) Zoia.She grew up in Woodstock - attending St Mary's grade school and high school. After high school, she received her certificate from Katie Gibbs Secretarial School in Chicago and was employed as a legal secretary until her marriage to John (Red) Mitchell on April 23, 1949.After marriage, they made Crystal Lake their home and raised their family there. She was deeply religious and dedicated her life to God and her family. Jeanne loved hosting large family gatherings, elaborately decorating her home for every holiday and never forgetting a birthday or special event. She had endless energy when she would plan special trips to Chicago, on any free days from school, for her grandchildren. She took a very special interest in each of their milestones and accomplishments and was always there when they needed someone special to talk to.She is survived by her six daughters - Patricia Mitchell, Irene (John) Golbeck, Mary (Phil) Grant, Janet (Tony) Balchunas, Kay (Tim) Benoy, and Maureen (Rick) Benoy. She is survived by 12 grandchildren - Eugene (Diane) Prentice, Jennifer (Ingo) Golbeck, Tom (Michelle) Golbeck, Susie and Michael Grant, Jon (Shannon) Balchunas, Brittney Balchunas, Natalie Benoy, Stephany(Andy) Kunzweiler, Steven Benoy, Matt and Kristi Benoy and five great-grandchildren - Kate and Emily Golbeck, Cambria Balchunas, and Hadley and Charlie Kunzweiler. She is also survived by her two sisters - Eileen Liston and Helen Bashford - both of Woodstock.She was preceded in death by parents, her husband John in July of 2008, her brother James in May of 2020, her granddaughter Anna Wilson in 2012 and her great-grandson Mason Prentice in 2015.Funeral services will be private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, for information call (815) 459-1760.