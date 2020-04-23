Jeanne Huguelet Born: April 1, 1927 Died: April 19, 2020 On Sunday April 19, 2020 Jeanne Huguelet, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley. She was born in Chicago April 1, 1927 to Roy and Emily (Blydenburg) Sullivan. On July 3, 1948 Jeanne married George Huguelet. Jeanne was loved by many and will be remembered as wonderfully spunky and fiesty, especially by her many caregivers and nurses. Jeanne's favorite pastime was roller skating at Riverview. She enjoyed all kinds of music, especially Big Band, and loved to dance. She loved spending time with her family and spent many years caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her three daughters, Judy Curtin, Terri (Glenn) Hanlon and Di (Jeff) Harvel; loving grandchildren Kirsten (Steve) Foster, Courtney (Matt) Kinert, Lauren (Claudio) Lezama, Jay Hanlon, Jamie (Michael) Schneider, Emily (Blu) Pickering and Sam Harvel; and great-grandchildren Ashley, Brandon, Jackson, Luke, Grace, Evelyn, Arden and Hannah. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; brother Jim; and sisters Betty and Barbara. Services for Jeanne will be private at this time due to the health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Virus. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donations may be made in Jeanne's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation, the American Cancer Society or to the relief efforts of COVID-19. Arrangements entrusted to Cardinal Funeral Home of Crystal Lake 815-451-9040 or cardinalfuneral.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.