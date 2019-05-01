Jeffery Donald Pohlman



Born: February 14, 1978; in McHenry, IL



Died: April 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Jeffery Donald Pohlman, age 41, of McHenry, passed away on April 27, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1978 in McHenry to Michael G. and Donna (Johnson) Pohlman.



By trade, Jeffery was a skilled electrician and previously worked for Genesis Electric & Technologies, Inc. for five years. He enjoyed the company of his family, spending time with his friends, and the outdoors. An avid sports fan, Jeffery was a die-hard supporter of both the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.



He is survived by his partner, Kelly Ozyuk; his son, Jeffery Pohlman, Jr.; his brother, Jason (Marie) Pohlman; his sister, Jennifer (Don) Doty; and his sisters-in-law, Denise (Myron) Shewchuk, Debbie (Dan) Koester, Kristine (Eric) Ozyuk, and Karrie (Rafa) Ozyuk; as well as eight nephews and six nieces.



In addition to his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Leonard Ozyuk.



A Celebration of Life in honor of Jeffery will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the McHenry VFW Post #4600, 3002 W IL Route 120, McHenry, Illinois 60051. In honor of Jeffery, please come in Chicago Cubs blue or Chicago Bears blue and orange. There will be no formal prayers.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to the Jeffery Pohlman, Jr. Education Fund at P.O. Box 343, McHenry, IL 60050 or by giving memorials directly to Jeffery's family.



Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.



For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019