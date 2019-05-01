Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Pohlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Donald Pohlman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffery Donald Pohlman Obituary
Jeffery Donald Pohlman

Born: February 14, 1978; in McHenry, IL

Died: April 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Jeffery Donald Pohlman, age 41, of McHenry, passed away on April 27, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born on February 14, 1978 in McHenry to Michael G. and Donna (Johnson) Pohlman.

By trade, Jeffery was a skilled electrician and previously worked for Genesis Electric & Technologies, Inc. for five years. He enjoyed the company of his family, spending time with his friends, and the outdoors. An avid sports fan, Jeffery was a die-hard supporter of both the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his partner, Kelly Ozyuk; his son, Jeffery Pohlman, Jr.; his brother, Jason (Marie) Pohlman; his sister, Jennifer (Don) Doty; and his sisters-in-law, Denise (Myron) Shewchuk, Debbie (Dan) Koester, Kristine (Eric) Ozyuk, and Karrie (Rafa) Ozyuk; as well as eight nephews and six nieces.

In addition to his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Leonard Ozyuk.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Jeffery will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the McHenry VFW Post #4600, 3002 W IL Route 120, McHenry, Illinois 60051. In honor of Jeffery, please come in Chicago Cubs blue or Chicago Bears blue and orange. There will be no formal prayers.

For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to the Jeffery Pohlman, Jr. Education Fund at P.O. Box 343, McHenry, IL 60050 or by giving memorials directly to Jeffery's family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.

For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now