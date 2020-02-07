Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
156 S. Joliet St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
156 S. Joliet St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Lewis Evans


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Lewis Evans Obituary
Jeffery Lewis Evans

Born: August 10, 1962

Died: February 3, 2020

Jeffery Lewis Evans also known as "Rocky" was born August 10, 1962 in Joliet, Illinois to Fred Woods, Sr. and the late Louella Evans.

Jeff received his GED and went on to work as a Machine Operator at Alcoa Engineered Products until he took an early retirement in the early 2000's.

In July 1980, he married Gloria Stine Evans and from that marriage, he had three beautiful girls; Darnesha Travis, Shanta Evans and Stephanie Evans.

On Monday, February 3, 2020, God decided to call Jeffery home.

Jeff leaves to cherish his memory; his father, Fred Woods, Sr.; brothers, Fredrick Evans, Aldric Evans, Fred Woods, Jr. and Kern Woods; his sisters, Lisa Hilton and Medina Woods; his children, Darnesha Travis, Shanta Evans, Stephanie Evans, and Jermeil Evans; his special uncle,Thomas "Mickey" Ford; special aunt, Gwen Ford and a special friend, Ginger Patrick and a host of other friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Second Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Larry V. Tyler, officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -