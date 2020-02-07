|
|
Jeffery Lewis Evans
Born: August 10, 1962
Died: February 3, 2020
Jeffery Lewis Evans also known as "Rocky" was born August 10, 1962 in Joliet, Illinois to Fred Woods, Sr. and the late Louella Evans.
Jeff received his GED and went on to work as a Machine Operator at Alcoa Engineered Products until he took an early retirement in the early 2000's.
In July 1980, he married Gloria Stine Evans and from that marriage, he had three beautiful girls; Darnesha Travis, Shanta Evans and Stephanie Evans.
On Monday, February 3, 2020, God decided to call Jeffery home.
Jeff leaves to cherish his memory; his father, Fred Woods, Sr.; brothers, Fredrick Evans, Aldric Evans, Fred Woods, Jr. and Kern Woods; his sisters, Lisa Hilton and Medina Woods; his children, Darnesha Travis, Shanta Evans, Stephanie Evans, and Jermeil Evans; his special uncle,Thomas "Mickey" Ford; special aunt, Gwen Ford and a special friend, Ginger Patrick and a host of other friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Second Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Larry V. Tyler, officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2020