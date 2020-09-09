1/1
Jeffery Michael Stark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Michael Stark

Born: August 30, 1988; in Park Ridge, IL

Died: September 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Jeffery Michael Stark, 32, of DeKalb, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.

Born Aug. 30, 1988, in Park Ridge, IL, the son of James Stark and Diane Ratz. Jeff graduated from Kirkland-Hiawatha High School, class of '07. He received an Associate's Degree in Science at McHenry Community College and was working towards his Bachelor's in History at NIU. Jeff worked in maintenance at the Walmart in DeKalb. He was a kindhearted, caring, beautiful spirit with a zest for life and a love of animals. He loved music and the White Sox; had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He volunteered at the McHenry County Animal Shelter and spoke three languages: English, Spanish, and Thai.

Survivors include his parents, James (Beverly) Stark and Diane (Mike Adams) Ratz; twin brother, Jeremy Stark; brothers, Colin (Andrea Schalk) Stark, Patrick (Amber) Tazelaar, and Daniel Stark; grandparents, Thomas J. (Elaine) Ratz and Frances Stark; aunt Mary (Bob) Perlick; godparents, Thomas Ratz and Patricia Dubois; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins; and too many friends to count.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Geraldine M. Ratz; Nels Stark; and George and Marlene Wilson.

Memorials can be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or TAILS Humane Society and in lieu of flowers, any donations can be sent to Jeff's GoFundMe account for unexpected expenses.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Franklin Township Park, 250 3rd St., Kirkland, IL 60146 with a service at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Hick's Mill Cemetery. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved