Jeffrey Alan Furbush
Born: August 30, 1962
Died: September 13, 2020
Jeffrey Alan Furbush, of Crystal Lake, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 58.
He was born August 30, 1962 in Arlington Heights.
On June 1, 1991, Jeffrey was united in marriage to Michele Lonigro at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church.
Jeffrey was an avid fisherman, bowler, baseball and softball coach, and worked as a union tile setter for over 30 years. You could often find him rooting for his beloved Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and White Sox. Known by his family as a stubborn man and a true fighter, he made a 5 month diagnosis turn into 16 months. Mostly, Jeffrey will be remembered for telling others to take pride in the work you do and what you create.
In addition to his loving wife, Michele, he is survived by his children, Kaitlin and Nicholas Furbush; his sisters, Cathy (Tom) DeMarke and Karen (David) Noffs; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Arlene Furbush; a baby brother whom he never had the chance to meet, Jerry; and his in-laws, Barbara and Jerry Lonigro.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Prayers will be held the following day, Friday, September 18, at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home followed by procession to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake for the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to Kindred Care Hospice.
