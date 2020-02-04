|
Jeffrey Gerloff
Born: April 26, 1942
Died: February 1, 2020
Jeffrey Gerloff of McHenry passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD on April 26, 1942. Jeff cherished the Lord and his family, in that order. He began dating his wife Kathy at 13. They were married in 1962 and raised a beautiful family together. Jeff and Kathy had four children, Christopher (Jane) Gerloff, Shana (Eric) Hansen, Genelle Cunningham, and Kali (Matt) Ogden. Jeff adored his grandchildren Katie (Nathan) Dye, Christopher, Kelly, Maddie, Hannah, and Ryan. He was thrilled to have two great-grandchildren Sawyer Lee and Nolan Christopher Jeffrey Dye.
Jeff was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, a humble servant, and an active member of his church. He loved to laugh, tell stories and to be surrounded by people who loved him. He had a sweet tooth that was hard to match and made the best homemade pizza and sloppy joe's you've ever had. Jeff was special and beloved by everyone who knew him. The world was a better place for him having been in it, and we know Heaven will be even sweeter with him waiting there for us.
There will be a celebration of life held at the Orchard Church in McHenry (768 Ridgeview Dr.) on Saturday, February 8th. Greeting of the family will begin at 1 pm with the celebration starting at 2 pm. Food will be served immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorials be made to the Orchard Church Capital Fund Campaign at the above address or www.orchardmchenry.org . For information, please call Justen Funeral Home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may post an on-line tribute for his family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 4, 2020