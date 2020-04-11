Home

Born: August 24, 1947

Died: March 29, 2020

Long-time resident and business owner, Jeffrey Hoffman passed away on March 29, 2020. Jeff was born on August 24, 1947 in Chicago to Lamont and Geraldine Hoffman, formerly of Crystal Lake.

Jeff leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Deborah, and two sons, Scott Hoffman and Christopher (Holly) Hoffman. He also had two grandchildren, Kevin and Heather Hoffman, one great-grandson, Grayson Orzech and brothers Thomas (Jan) Hoffman and John (Lori) Hoffman.

Jeff was fondly known as the family storyteller and put his stories in a book, "Selected Pages from the Book of Life". He loved researching his ancestry and collected coins and pocket watches.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there will not be any service until later this year. Donations to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
