|
|
Jeffrey L. Jones
Born: February 27, 1948; in Youngstown, OH
Died: October 30, 2019; in Elgin, IL
Jeffrey L. Jones, 71, passed away on October 30, 2019. Born February 27, 1948 to Theodore L. and Doris (nee Young) Jones. Beloved husband of 46 years to Jo Carol Jones (nee Congine). Loving brother of J.J. Beattie and brother-in-law of: Nola (Jim Sr.) Powers, Nolan Jr. (Patti) Congine, Lance (Jen) Congini, Russell (Jenny) Congine and Ingrid (Dave) Brock. Proud uncle of Kim (John) Miller, Cameron (Jodi) Beattie, Michelle (Sean) Coss, Annette (Don) Plodzien, Jim Powers Jr., Bryon (Kara) Congine, Kerrie Congine, Nikki (Michael) Harvey; great-uncle of 22, and great-great uncle of 16. He had a very special relationship with every generation of his nieces and nephews and was a respected and loyal friend to many. Jeff had many hobbies, a few of which included: gardening, golf, teller of really bad jokes, giver of nicknames, and spoiling his "Bratt". He was very involved with his neighborhood family, who knew they could always count on "Jonesy". He was a very proud and decorated Army Veteran, serving in the Americal Division in Vietnam. Sergeant Jones was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star with Valor, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, 1st Oak Leaf Cluster- For Heroism, and The Army Commendation Medal, 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster. Jeff retired from Teamsters Local 301, where he served as a truck driver for many years. Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4pm-8pm, where Funeral Prayer Service will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:45am, and proceed to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church for Mass at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: . For information call the Funeral Home at (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 2, 2019