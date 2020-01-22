|
Jeffrey Michael Schnell
Born: July 3, 1956; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 16, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Jeffrey Michael Schnell, age 63, passed away on January 16, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He was born on July 3, 1956 to Richard and Virginia Schnell in Chicago.
Jeffrey was a loving father who enjoyed drawing, art and creating signs for small businesses in his spare time. Some of his fondest memories were of riding his motorcycles with his friends and his father. He was also an avid Bears and Blackhawks fan.
Jeffrey was survived by his beloved sons Ryan (Joelle) Schnell, Karl (Samantha) Schnell, and Erik (Lindsey) Schnell; grandchildren Layla, Lilly, Madelyn, Avery, and Layla; sisters Susan Groves and Karen Baumbich; and former wife Lisa Regan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020