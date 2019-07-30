|
|
Jennifer C. Kober
Born: January 11, 1978; in Waukegan, IL
Died: July 24, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Jennifer C. Kober, 41, a resident of McHenry, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home. She was born January 11, 1978 in Waukegan, IL. Jennifer was a member of the Jewish Synagogue of Lake County. She was a human rights activist with Hotel Rwanda Foundation Chicago and a member of the Avon Township Community Garden. Jennifer worked as a customer care service rep, hotel management, and administration.
Jennifer is survived by her mother Denise (step-father Lauren) Meyer of McHenry, her father Patrick Kober of Round Lake, her sister Emily (Jason) Neel of Round Lake, her brother Tim (Catrina) Kober of Round Lake, her nieces and nephews Kimberly Neel, Brandon Neel, Joshua Neel, Joey Kober, Jamie Kober, Scarlet Kober-Wickman, and Emma Kober-Wickman, her uncle Art Phillips, her cousins Bryan Phillips and Peter Phillips all of Round Lake, and her 2 step-sisters and 1 step-brother.
She was preceded in death by her aunt Doreen Phillips.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment will be held after the services at Avon Centre Cemetery in Grayslake, IL. Memorials may be made to Tiny Paws Small Dog Rescue 2616 200th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182.
For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 30, 2019