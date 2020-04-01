|
|
Jennifer L. Schaefer
Born: March 22, 1980; in Woodstock, IL
Died: March 28, 2020; in Janesville, WI
Jennifer L. Schaefer, 40, formerly of Harvard, passed away March 28, 2020 at the Mercy Health System in Janesville, WI., with her family by her side.
She was born March 22, 1980 in Woodstock, to Edward and Sarah (Donahue) Schaefer.
Jennifer grew up in Harvard, and attended Marian Central Catholic High School, class of 1998. She had a great love for animals which led to her starting a career at the Woodstock Veterinary Clinic where she worked for many years. She enjoyed sports, playing volleyball in high school, and later golf with her dad.
Jenny wasn't considered shy. She loved being around people, and helping people, and easily made good friends wherever she went. She loved spending time with her family, particularly her niece and nephews. She was very special, and will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her mother Sarah "Sally" Schaefer, sisters, Kate (Loren) Brown and Amy (Charlie) Vicari; nephews, Colin and Charlie; and niece, Allyson; her grandmother, Geraldine Donahue and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Schaefer, her grandfathers, Jerry Donahue, Robert Schaefer and grandmother, Marilyn Schaefer.
Private interment and graveside services were held with her family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Paws 2500 Harding Ln. Woodstock IL 60098 or to a .
For information contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 1, 2020