Jennifer Victoria Lenzini
Jennifer Victoria Lenzini, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away Sunday, November 15th in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 26. She graduated from Prairie Ridge High School and the University Of Illinois College Of Media (Broadcast Journalism). Jenny was a TV anchor and producer for KTIV NBC 4 in Sioux City, Iowa (4 years) and a reporter for NBC 2 / ABC 7 in Fort Myers, Florida (4 months). She recently moved to Florida to advance her broadcast journalism career, touching the lives of many local residents.
Jenny was a bright light in all situations. She was always quick to give love, hugs, and say "Yes!" to new adventures. Her dazzling smile and infectious laugh brought joy to all those who knew her. She was admired for her huge heart, instantly creating connections with strangers and making everyone in her presence feel appreciated.
Jenny was a fun, kind, and selfless daughter, sister, aunt, Chi Omega sorority alumna and friend. She cherished daily phone calls with her mother, family celebrations, and cuddling with her Pomeranian, Zoe. Her love for her family and friends knew no limits.
Jenny is survived by her mother, Susan (Fenstermaker) Deihs; father, Robert W. Lenzini; stepfather, Randy Deihs; stepmother, Anne Marie (Whitmore) Lenzini; grandparents, Tom and Joan Fenstermaker and grandmother, Doris Lenzini; as well as siblings, Katharine (Steven) Tarczynski of Sycamore; Rebecca (Jason) O'Brien of Woodstock; Ryan (Melissa) Deihs of Lake in the Hills; Olivia (Craig) Deihs of New Castle, CO; and Cole Deihs of Woodstock; nephew, Elijah Tarczynski; and many cousins and countless friends.
Jenny was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert E. Lenzini.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is being established with the University of Illinois at The College of Media (Broadcast Journalism) in Jenny's name. Donations may be sent to Susan Deihs at PO Box 374, Woodstock, IL 60098.
Services for Jenny will be held privately for her family and friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411.