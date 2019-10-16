Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
View Map
Jenny L. Ohlrich


1965 - 2019
Jenny L. Ohlrich Obituary
Jenny L. Ohlrich

Born: October 19, 1965

Died: October 14, 2019

Jenny L. Ohlrich of Woodstock passed away on Monday October 14, 2019 at her home in Woodstock.

She was born in Elgin on October 19, 1965 to Edward and Arlene (Krueger) Pagels. She married Thomas E. Ohlrich on September 22, 1990. Tom passed away on October 10, 2007.

Jenny graduated in 1983 from Cary Grove High School. She worked at Kemper Insurance in Lake Zurich, and then for Seegers Grain in Ridgefield in 2007. She loved being a mother to her two boys. She was a very loving and thoughtful person to everyone she met. She lived her life as a Christian and was loved by all that knew her and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her sons, Benjamin Ohlrich (Alyssa Reibel) and Sam Ohlrich; two brothers, Chris Pagels and Matthew (Terri) Pagels; and a sister, Lisa Calvert. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The visitation will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope for Widows Foundation at www.hopeforwidows.org/donate.

For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
