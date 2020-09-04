1/1
Jerald D. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerald D. Anderson

Jerald D. "Chady" Anderson, age 85 of East Troy, Wi. went home after a courageous battle he fought for years. Jerald was born to Erick and Marie in Omaha, Nebraska. He relocated to Door County with his family where he graduated from High School and also met his wife Vera of 59 years. They were married in McHenry, Ill. and later became residents of East Troy where they have lived for over 30 years. Jerald was in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Loomis Martin American Legion Post #188. As owner of J. Anderson Electric he enjoyed helping people. He was happy to have volunteered his services at many churches. Jerald is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Vera, his children Dean (Martie), Kristine (Joseph)Surratt, Jonathan, Jay (Tanya), James (Barbara), Patricia Vanderheyden, Mark(Shelley), Curtis (Koryn), 25 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild, twin sisters Doris(Dale) Reuter, Darlene Reinhard, and a brother Darrell, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Scott and brother Dale.

A private family service was held. A celebration of Jerald's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church. Legacy Funeral Services had the honor of serving the family.

Legacy Funeral Services (262)642-5058

2974 Main St. East Troy, Wi. 53120


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Services
2974 Main St
East Troy, WI 53120
(262) 642-5057
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Legacy Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved