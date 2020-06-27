Jeremie S. Freund
Born: September 25, 1966; in Woodstock, IL
Died: June 24, 2020; in Park Ridge, IL
Jeremie S. Freund, 53 of McHenry died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge. He took his Mother's hand and joined his eternal family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born Sept. 25, 1966 in Woodstock the youngest child of Leonard and Leoda (McCarthy) Freund. Graduated from Johnsburg High School and went on to marry the love of his life, Dorothy Hovseth on July 16, 1999 in Nebraska. Jeremie was self employed as a carpenter for Ask a Freund Remodeling. His family always came first and foremost and he enjoyed every minute they spent together. Jeremie took time to enjoy playing pool, cards and watching old movies and shows with his family. He was a kind and gentle soul and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. His smile and warm hugs will be missed by all that got the chance to know him.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Lance, Lola and Lexie; siblings, John (Kandy) Freund, Darlette Parsons; Marlette (Steve) Lane, Donald (Karen) Freund and Charlette (Roger) Hoffman; sister-in-law, Connie Freund; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald; Father and Mother-in-law and brother-in-law, Daniel Hovseth.
Visitation to be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2107 Lincoln Rd. McHenry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service will be held outside, please bring a lawn chair. Cremation rites to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated. Express online condolences at Justenfh.com. John Freund/Erika Freund directors 815-385-2400
Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.