Jeremy D. TennantBorn: April 23, 1981; in Harvard, ILDied: July 3, 2020; in Rockford, ILJeremy D. Tennant, 39, of Harvard died on July 3, 2020, at Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, IL.He was born April 23, 1981, in Harvard, IL the son of Darrell and Dawn (Keller) Tennant. Jeremy worked as a mechanic for Collins Sanitation. Jeremy was full of life, he enjoyed hanging out with his children, family and friends. He was a kind hearted, fun loving man and had a wonderful sense of humor. Jeremy will be deeply missed by all that knew him, but will never be forgotten.Survivors include his parents, longtime companion Michelle Lee; sons Kelso, Logan and Nolan Tennant; sisters Jennifer (Shan) Shamim, Janelle (Christian) Vazquez, and Kayla Kennelly; nieces and nephews Ayden, Yasmeen, Mia, Emma, Layla, and Ismael; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and dear friends Tony and Sam.He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and two uncles.Visitation will be 11-1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Dunham Chemung Cemetery, Harvard, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.