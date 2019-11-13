|
Jeri E. (Stephen, Oiler) Crawford
Born: April 8, 1949; in Pasadena, CA
Died: November 9, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Jeri E (Stephen, Oiler) Crawford, 70, of Crystal Lake, passed away November 9, 2019, at Crystal Pines Rehabilitation Center. Jeri was born April 8, 1949, to Fergus & Geraldine Stephen of Crystal Lake.
Jeri was married to H. Richard Oiler until his death in 1990. Together they had two sons. Gavin Oiler and Stephen (Courtney) Oiler, along with their son Eli Stephen, who was Jeri's pride and joy. Jeri and Tom Crawford happily shared their life together, with their dog Lucy, between Crystal Lake and Decatur, IL.
Jeri was a woman of tremendous strength and contagious joy. In spite of losing her first two babies and husband, she courageously persevered, raising two young boys with an amazing outlook. No matter her troubles, she still found joy in living every day. Jeri was welcoming and genuinely invested in the wellbeing of others.
A few of Jeri's favorite things included singing with her sisters, playing Mexican Train with her friends, and sharing her love of movies (especially scary ones!). Like her mother, she was the consummate dog lover- never missing a trip to the dog park to visit her canine friends.
Jeri will be greatly missed by her devoted friends and the whole Stephen Clan. We will celebrate her life at the First Congregational Church (FCC) in Crystal Lake, IL, on Friday November 15 in Fellowship Hall from 4-6 pm. Service begins at 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Helping Paws or the FCC Music Ministry.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 13, 2019