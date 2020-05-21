Geraldine Kierl
Born: July 21, 1942
Died: March 28, 2020
Geraldine "Jeri" Kierl, 77, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, March 28, 2020.
Jeri was born July 21, 1942, in Chicago, IL. She married Frederick Joseph "Joe" Kierl, Jr. on March 21, 1964 in North Carolina.
Jeri is survived by her son, Anthony (Heather) Kierl; daughter, Diane (Matthew) O'Connor; sister, Barbara Jane McBane, sisters-in-law Sharon (Ronnie) Bailey and Sandy (Ted) Fiocati; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica), Alex, Bria (Dustin), Beth, Sayde, Zachary, Erik, Matthew, Jordan, Angelina; and 6 great-grandchildren, Tyler, ShilaRae, Mia, Mason, Kian and Miles, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeri will be joining her husband, Joe; sister, Myrtle Joann Heflin, sisters-in-law Charlotte and Candy, brother-in-law Jim, grandson Adam Kierl and granddaughter Melissa O'Connor in heaven.
Jeri spent most of her life doing exactly what she loved, being a sailor's wife. She met her husband in Norfolk, VA in October 1963 while he was stationed at the Norfolk Naval base. From there they traveled to various naval bases on the east and west coast as they built their family and finally settled down in the Midwest.
Jeri was sweet-hearted, but strong-willed and a force to be reckoned with. She lived life on her terms leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was always cracking jokes as she loved to make people giggle. Her philosophy in life "You're not living if you're not laughing." Above all, she loved her family, being a grandmother and of course her Pepsi. She was loved dearly by her family and will be missed greatly.
Her family thanks Journey Care hospice caregivers Catherine and Kirsten. They embraced Jeri during her final weeks with love and laughter, she commented how they made her feel like a teenager again. And to her caregiver "Chicklet" for his loyalty and compassion as he tended to moms' daily needs.
Jeri loved all animals, especially elephants. Memorial contributions may be made to the African Wildlife Foundation - Awf.org or 202 939-3333.
Due to Covid 19, a mass celebrating Jeri's life will be held at a later date. Jeri's wishes were for her ashes to be scattered at sea near Norfolk, VA. Her family will fulfill her wishes when travel is permitted.
Born: July 21, 1942
Died: March 28, 2020
Geraldine "Jeri" Kierl, 77, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, March 28, 2020.
Jeri was born July 21, 1942, in Chicago, IL. She married Frederick Joseph "Joe" Kierl, Jr. on March 21, 1964 in North Carolina.
Jeri is survived by her son, Anthony (Heather) Kierl; daughter, Diane (Matthew) O'Connor; sister, Barbara Jane McBane, sisters-in-law Sharon (Ronnie) Bailey and Sandy (Ted) Fiocati; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica), Alex, Bria (Dustin), Beth, Sayde, Zachary, Erik, Matthew, Jordan, Angelina; and 6 great-grandchildren, Tyler, ShilaRae, Mia, Mason, Kian and Miles, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeri will be joining her husband, Joe; sister, Myrtle Joann Heflin, sisters-in-law Charlotte and Candy, brother-in-law Jim, grandson Adam Kierl and granddaughter Melissa O'Connor in heaven.
Jeri spent most of her life doing exactly what she loved, being a sailor's wife. She met her husband in Norfolk, VA in October 1963 while he was stationed at the Norfolk Naval base. From there they traveled to various naval bases on the east and west coast as they built their family and finally settled down in the Midwest.
Jeri was sweet-hearted, but strong-willed and a force to be reckoned with. She lived life on her terms leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was always cracking jokes as she loved to make people giggle. Her philosophy in life "You're not living if you're not laughing." Above all, she loved her family, being a grandmother and of course her Pepsi. She was loved dearly by her family and will be missed greatly.
Her family thanks Journey Care hospice caregivers Catherine and Kirsten. They embraced Jeri during her final weeks with love and laughter, she commented how they made her feel like a teenager again. And to her caregiver "Chicklet" for his loyalty and compassion as he tended to moms' daily needs.
Jeri loved all animals, especially elephants. Memorial contributions may be made to the African Wildlife Foundation - Awf.org or 202 939-3333.
Due to Covid 19, a mass celebrating Jeri's life will be held at a later date. Jeri's wishes were for her ashes to be scattered at sea near Norfolk, VA. Her family will fulfill her wishes when travel is permitted.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 21, 2020.