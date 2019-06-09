Jerome John O'Keeffe



Born: September 14, 1926; in Newark, NJ



Died: June 3, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Jerome John O'Keeffe, 92, of Wilmette, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in Crystal Lake surrounded by family.



He was born on September 14, 1926, to Edward Raymond and Rosemary O'Keeffe in Newark, New Jersey. Jerome was married to his loving wife of 63 years, Marcia S. O'Keeffe who preceded him in death.



Jerome missed his final semester in high school after being drafted during WWII. He served honorably in post-war Japan. Jerome returned home and earned his law degree from the University of Detroit. He later became a highly respected sales executive over a 42-year career at Warnaco. A dedicated and prodigious family man, he and Marcia raised nine children and proudly provided each of them a college education.



Jerome is survived by; children, Kevin (Joy) O'Keeffe, Katharine (Tom O'Neill), Tere (the late Richard) Jones, Mavonne Garrity, Jerome (Beth) O'Keeffe, Philip (Lauren) O'Keeffe, Mary Pat (Greg) Lucas, and Colin (Tammy) O'Keeffe; grandchildren, Micaela, Jacqueline, Corey, and Nora O'Keeffe, Julia and Marcia Stoecker; Kara (Jon) Price, Lara (Andrea) Weyl, William, Philip, and Joseph Garrity, Erin (Mike) Steiler, Laura (Kevin) McVearry, Amy (David) Lukasavage, Stephanie (Dan) Osborn, Anthony Jerome, Michael, and Tricia Lucas, and Lauren and Samantha O'Keeffe; great-grandchildren, Avery Stoecker, Charles, Harrison and Penelope Price, Donald, Mary Elizabeth and Jonathan McVearry, Emma,Nathan, and Brooke Osborn, Branson Weyl and Pepper Lukasavage; brother, John; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his children, Sean, Albert and Mary Rose O'Keeffe; and his siblings, Dorothy Makley, Rosemary Wood, Harold, Edward and Eileen O'Keeffe.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 8:00am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, with prayers said at 10:00am before proceeding to St. Thomas the Apostle CatholicChurch, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, for Mass at 10:30am. Burial will be held privately at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Geneva, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , www.alz.org/donate.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake.



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary