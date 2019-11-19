|
Jerome P. Hart, Jr.
Born: September 23, 1954; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 15, 2019; in Libertyville, IL
Jerome P. Hart, Jr., 65, of Antioch, IL, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL.
He was born in Chicago, IL on September 23, 1954, a son of the late Marilyn (Bartlett) and Jerome P. Hart, Sr.
He served in the U.S. Army as a SP/4 from 1974 to 1980.
He was retired from the Laborers Union and most recently worked for Signet Pavement Supply in Richmond, IL.
He was a Cub and Boy Scout leader, a hockey coach, an avid Cubs and Bears fan and loved fishing.
Jerome is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hart of Milwaukee; a step son,Todd Bloom, of Salem, WI; six sisters, Colleen (Ron) Maxstadt, Maureen Boswell, Kathleen (John) Berthoud, Helene Robinson, Christine (Orlando) Alvarado, Corinne Tessman; three brothers, Patrick (Pam) Hart, Timothy (Kelly) Hart, and Billy Robinson.
He was preceded by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 22, 2019 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St Richmond, IL with memorial service at 7:00 p.m. followed by military honors.
For information, call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019