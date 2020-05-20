Jerome Ted Heitschmidt
1957 - 2020
Born: July 29, 1957; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 14, 2020; in Escondido, CA

Jerome Ted Heitschmidt (Deacon Jerry), age 62, of San Marcos, CA formerly of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Palomar Hospital in Escondido, CA. He was born on July 29, 1957 in Chicago, IL the son Ted and Eleanor Heitschmidt.

Jerry was united in marriage on June 14, 1986 at Mooseheart, IL to the former Deanna Lee and they spent the next 34 years happily together. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlsbad, CA. Mr. Heitschmidt served his country proudly as a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jerry retired from a 30 year career in marketing & communications and was currently working as a licensed realtor in the State of California.

Jerry's big smile and laugh was contagious and he made friends wherever he went. His faith in God was shared with everyone and he truly wore the face of Jesus.

Jerry was ordained in the Diocese of Joliet, IL in 2011. He served as a deacon at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL from 2011-2013 and then at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carlsbad, CA from 2013 until his death. He truly was ordained for service to both God and the Church. He was available any hour of the day or night for an emergency or just to chat about "wassup?" a saying he said often. He served with such enthusiasm and was an inspiration for many.

Jerry was the Charter Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus Council #14463. He started the St. Vincent DePaul chapter in Kendall County, IL. He was involved in many ministries throughout the years and always had a passion for helping the persons in need and visiting the sick.

Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling, sailing, scuba diving, snowmobiling and was a licensed pilot. He recently was learning how to surf.

Jerry and his wife Deanna moved from Yorkville, Illinois to San Marcos, CA in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Heitschmidt: his son, Dustin Heitschmidt; his brothers, Ted Heitschmidt and Daniel Heitschmidt; his sisters, Debra Kozlowski and Sandra Garcia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Eleanor Heitschmidt.

Services for Jerry will be livestreamed. Thursday, May 21 at 11:00 am pacific time at seschurch.org and Saturday, May 23 at 10:00 am central time at stpatrickyorkville.org. The private Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL will be officiated by Father Matthew Lamoureux M.I.C. Preceding the service a drive-thru visitation will take place from 8:00 until 9:00 am on Saturday, May 23 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #9022, Carlsbad, CA.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.



Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
11:00 AM
at seschurch.org
MAY
23
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
at stpatrickyorkville.org
