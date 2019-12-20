|
|
Jerome Thielen
Born: July 4, 1949
Died: December 15, 2019
On Sunday, we lost our best friend, Jerome "Jerry" Thielen. The sound of the earth will be quieter without his footsteps.
He is survived by Patricia O'Neill, his cohort in spontaneity, his children; daughter Ursula (Jon) Thielen Fox, Lexington, KY, sons Jerome Rolling Meadows, IL, Kevin, Hanover Park, IL and Michael (Michelle) McHenry, IL.
He also leaves behind the love of two loves of his life, Rosie Kick his girlfriend and his pocket puppy and car companion Shadow.
He will also be missed by his siblings; Roger. Phoenix AZ, Debbie Whitten, Litchfield Park, AZ, Renee McMullen, Wittman, AZ and Barbara Hirth Wittman, AZ.
Donation may be made in his memory to Animal Rescue site or the ASPCA in Jerry's name.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 20, 2019