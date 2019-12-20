Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Thielen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Thielen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Thielen Obituary
Jerome Thielen

Born: July 4, 1949

Died: December 15, 2019

On Sunday, we lost our best friend, Jerome "Jerry" Thielen. The sound of the earth will be quieter without his footsteps.

He is survived by Patricia O'Neill, his cohort in spontaneity, his children; daughter Ursula (Jon) Thielen Fox, Lexington, KY, sons Jerome Rolling Meadows, IL, Kevin, Hanover Park, IL and Michael (Michelle) McHenry, IL.

He also leaves behind the love of two loves of his life, Rosie Kick his girlfriend and his pocket puppy and car companion Shadow.

He will also be missed by his siblings; Roger. Phoenix AZ, Debbie Whitten, Litchfield Park, AZ, Renee McMullen, Wittman, AZ and Barbara Hirth Wittman, AZ.

Donation may be made in his memory to Animal Rescue site or the ASPCA in Jerry's name.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -