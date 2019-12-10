|
Jerry H Byrd Sr.
Born: December 5, 1949
Died: December 3, 2019
A Byrd Set Free
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Jerry H Byrd Sr., loving husband, father of five children and grandfather of fifteen grandchildren, entered eternal life, in peace at home, at age 69.
Jerry was born on December 5th, 1949 in Tuscumbia, Colbert, Alabama to Melvin and Dora (Borden) Byrd. Jerry started his career in the print industry at Black Dot in 1969, in Crystal Lake, IL. He would be promoted into management and then become the CEO of Black Dot Group - Color Division, where he would work for 35 years. On September 2, 1978, he would marry the love of his life, Mary Lou Elliott. Together they raised two sons, Jerry Jr. and Joshua, and three daughters, Gina, Lisa and Amanda.
Jerry was a Maverick and lived life to its fullest. He was never afraid to take risks and certainly would never back down from what was right. He loved his family and friends. He was a devoted husband and father. Jerry was a great storyteller and loved to make people laugh. People not only looked up to Jerry as a leader and mentor, but also as someone you could count on. Jerry loved cars since he was a boy and would own many sports cars throughout his life, but his favorites were Corvettes. Jerry was a great chef and had an affinity for cooking on his Green Egg Grill. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. Jerry taught his children everything he knew, and they would ride four-wheelers, and go on hunting and fishing trips to many places, his favorites being Alaska and Canada. Jerry loved golf and worked on his game vigorously. In 1996, he won the member guest championship at Crystal Lake Country Club.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Melvin, mother Dora, and sister Wanda. He is survived by wife Mary Lou; daughter Gina Byrd Stotz, son-in-law Jim Stotz, grandchildren Brianna and Hayden; daughter Lisa Byrd Geske, son-in-law Greg Geske, grandchild Marley; son Jerry Jr., daughter-in-law Lauren, grandchild Levi; daughter Amanda Amburgey, son-in-law John, grandchildren Ethan and Sophia; son Joshua, daughter-in-law Lindsey, grandchildren Isabella, Jackson, Emmerson and McKinley. Brother; Mark, sister-in-law Cindy. Bonus (Wolff) grandchildren; Kendra, Jimmy Jr., Jaden, Ashlynn and Addison. He loved and supported them all very much.
A private family service to be held at a later date. A celebration of Jerry's life will be open to family and friends, date TBD.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 10, 2019