Jerry J. Medo Jr.
Born: January 28, 1943
Died: July 7, 2020
Jerry J. Medo Jr., 77, died peacefully surrounded by family at his home on July 7, 2020.
Jerry was born in Chicago on January 28, 1943, to parents Jerry and Anna (nee Gorski) Medo. He married his childhood sweetheart, Gloria (nee Kraynak) on December 29, 1962 and together they raised four children. Jerry was a hard-working family man who loved to cook for his family. He was known for his bowtie salad and for making the absolute best pizza. When he wasn't cooking, Jerry loved to camp in Wild Rose, Wisconsin and many fond memories were made there.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria, his children, Debra (Darrin) Mindak, Cheryl Richardson, Gerald Medo (Sue Grubbs), and Christine (Mark) Hagen, his grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholas, Tyler, Taylor, and Joseph, his sister Beatrice (Chesley) Larson, his brother-in-law, Bill Eckenroth, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Eckenroth.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. followed by a short prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name can be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation www.curemeso.org/donate/donate-online/
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com