Jerry Kehl
Born: October 14, 1950
Died: October 23, 2020
Jerry Kehl (70), resident of McHenry, Illinois, after years of heroic battles with cancer passed away October 23, 2020. Jerry was born October 14th, 1950 and is preceded in death by both his parents, Nuel Patrick Kehl and Elizabeth (Kehl) Knipfel as well as a younger brother Steven Kehl.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years Sue Bryant Kehl, two brothers, James (Julie) Kehl, Tom (Ann) Kehl, one sister Shauneen Kehl, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private Military Service to honor Jerry who was a very patriotic serviceman proudly serving the United States which included a lengthy tour in Vietnam. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the VFW Post #11496, 3313 Oakdale Dr., Johnsburg, IL. 60051. Information and questions can be directed to the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, visit kahlemoore.com
.