Jerry Thomas



Born: March 20, 1947



Died: July 20, 2019



Jerry "J.C." Thomas, 72 of Huntley, was born on March 20, 1947 to the late Harold Thomas and Mary Akers and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 20, 2019.



Jerry was the loving husband of Mary Jean for 36 years; proud dad of Kelly (Nick) Jadron, Katie (Danny) Aschoff and Kasey Thomas; and beloved grandpa of Mason, Dane, Lyla and Charlie.



He will be remembered for his love of the Chicago Cubs and his country, his sense of humor, making the best cocktails, and his immense generosity.



Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, from 4:00pm until the time of his memorial service at 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. Memorial donations may be made to Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, Voluntary Service (135), 5000 5th Avenue, Hines, IL 60141.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 24, 2019