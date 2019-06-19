Jerry Trost



Born: March 18, 1953



Died: June 17, 2019



Jerry Trost, age 66, of Lake in the Hills passed away on June 17, 2019. He was born in Elgin, Illinois on March 18, 1953 the son of Richard and Evelyn Trost.



He was a tool & die maker for Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping in Algonquin, just retiring this year with 45 years of service.



He was a golfer who enjoyed golfing with his sons.



He is survived by his wife, Stacey; his sons, Jason (Marla) and Tim (Angela); his grandchildren, Grace and Jude; his brothers, Bill (Carlyn) Trost and John Trost; he was also a beloved uncle to many nieces & nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin-Lake in the Hills.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to On Angels' Wings Pet Rescue & Resale Store 5186 Northwest Hwy., Ste.133, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014 would be appreciated.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.willowfh.com for more information please call 847-458-1700 Published in the Northwest Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary